Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 4,476 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $47,490.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,088,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,324.49. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 9,305 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $99,563.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,267 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $35,512.29.

On Thursday, May 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,407 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $80,291.88.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,238 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $35,877.04.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $46,956.64.

On Monday, May 4th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,764 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $51,594.12.

On Friday, May 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,663 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $29,266.37.

On Thursday, April 30th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,695 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $73,444.15.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,285 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $78,896.55.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,708 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $40,565.52.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 0.2%

VINP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 296,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $687.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VINP shares. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here