Insider Selling: Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) COO Sells $15,303.40 in Stock

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) COO David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 9,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $15,303.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,110.70. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Robert Malcolm Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 35,769 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $57,588.09.

On Monday, August 3rd, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 81,879 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $120,362.13.

On Thursday, July 30th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 78,259 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $122,084.04.

On Wednesday, July 29th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 74,270 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $118,832.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 220,821 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $395,269.59.

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Virtuix Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ VTIX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 1,089,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,789. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $53.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTIX. Wall Street Zen cut Virtuix from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Virtuix in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Virtuix from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

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Virtuix Company Profile

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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