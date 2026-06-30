Insider Selling: Visa (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $7,135,042.50 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total value of $7,135,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,162,953.50. This trade represents a 58.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70.

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Visa Trading Up 0.3%

Visa stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,867,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.40. The firm has a market cap of $614.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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