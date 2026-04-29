Insider Selling: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) CAO Sells 475 Shares of Stock

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. 564,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visteon Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $129.10. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Visteon in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price objective on Visteon in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 72.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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