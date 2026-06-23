Insider Selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST) Director Sells $1,105,000.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) Director John Sult sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, reaching $162.42. 3,750,351 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,396. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistra

Key Headlines Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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