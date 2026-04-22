Insider Selling: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Sells 363 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total transaction of $136,883.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,259,473.07. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Western Digital Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $402.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Western Digital's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Western Digital by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $378.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research set a $250.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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