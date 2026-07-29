Insider Selling: WEX (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells 1,183 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $208,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,919.80. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $188.38. The stock had a trading volume of 767,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.29 and a fifty-two week high of $191.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.72 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 43.19%. WEX's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

WEX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEX. Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded WEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $178.00 price target on WEX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in WEX by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WEX by 368.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in WEX by 255.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WEX by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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