Insider Selling: WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells 86,421 Shares of Stock

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 86,421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $2,332,502.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,333,089.05. This trade represents a 30.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of WillScot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $111,896.64.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bradley Lee Soultz sold 65,043 shares of WillScot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $1,760,714.01.

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WillScot Price Performance

Shares of WSC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,064. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.17 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.WillScot's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's dividend payout ratio is -73.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WillScot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on WillScot from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on WillScot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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