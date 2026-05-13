Insider Selling: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) insider Subir Dutt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,689,720. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Subir Dutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Subir Dutt sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $399,300.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Subir Dutt sold 2,410 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $104,762.70.

Get Xometry alerts: Sign Up

Xometry Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Xometry's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 17.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Xometry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xometry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xometry wasn't on the list.

While Xometry currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here