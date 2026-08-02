Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSIT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $142.43. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado bought 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 467.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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