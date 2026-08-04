Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.52 and last traded at $136.96, with a volume of 101691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado purchased 2,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,746 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Henshaw Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,783 shares of the software maker's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,014 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Further Reading

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