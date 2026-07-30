Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to announce earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $2.1775 billion for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado bought 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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