Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $49.67.

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Insperity Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Insperity has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $60.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.The company's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.880-2.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $39,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 615,100 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,288,000 after buying an additional 542,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $12,890,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Insperity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insperity reported adjusted EPS of $0.34, ahead of the $0.32-$0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $1.69 billion versus expectations of $1.67 billion. EPS improved from $0.26 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue rose roughly 2% year over year. Insperity Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Insperity reported adjusted EPS of $0.34, ahead of the $0.32-$0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $1.69 billion versus expectations of $1.67 billion. EPS improved from $0.26 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue rose roughly 2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or maintained a favorable full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.88 to $2.43, above the approximately $1.84 consensus, and forecast adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $225 million. The company also said its HRScale initiative had sold coverage for nearly 8,000 worksite employees, supporting the longer-term growth story. Insperity Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EBITDA

Management raised or maintained a favorable full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.88 to $2.43, above the approximately $1.84 consensus, and forecast adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $225 million. The company also said its HRScale initiative had sold coverage for nearly 8,000 worksite employees, supporting the longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Operating expenses declined 8% to $211 million, helping drive reported net income to $4 million from $1.4 million a year earlier. Company insiders, including CEO Paul Sarvadi, have been consistent open-market buyers, a signal that leadership may view the valuation as attractive. Insperity Q2 Net Income Rises

Operating expenses declined 8% to $211 million, helping drive reported net income to $4 million from $1.4 million a year earlier. Company insiders, including CEO Paul Sarvadi, have been consistent open-market buyers, a signal that leadership may view the valuation as attractive. Neutral Sentiment: The quarter included $8 million of expenses related to Insperity’s Workday strategic partnership. Management is investing for future expansion, but those costs may continue to weigh on near-term margins.

The quarter included $8 million of expenses related to Insperity’s Workday strategic partnership. Management is investing for future expansion, but those costs may continue to weigh on near-term margins. Negative Sentiment: Average paid worksite employees fell 1% to 305,764, gross profit declined 3% to $217 million, and the company remained only marginally profitable on a GAAP basis. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance of $0.76 to $1.31 also highlights the difference between reported and adjusted earnings.

Average paid worksite employees fell 1% to 305,764, gross profit declined 3% to $217 million, and the company remained only marginally profitable on a GAAP basis. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance of $0.76 to $1.31 also highlights the difference between reported and adjusted earnings. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance ranges from a loss of $0.09 to $0.41, substantially below the $0.17 consensus at the midpoint and indicating significant seasonal or execution uncertainty. Insperity Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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