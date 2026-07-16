Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock's previous close.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "sector perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.26.

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Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.85. 212,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,090. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $147.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.33%.The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,422 shares of the company's stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $931,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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