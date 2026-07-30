Installed Building Products (IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $743.3330 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $230.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $193.11 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.80 per share, with a total value of $97,734.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 17,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,677,805.60. This trade represents a 2.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller bought 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.62 per share, with a total value of $198,613.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,009.58. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,042,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 700.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised Installed Building Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $247.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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