Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Insteel Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Analysis on IIIN

Insteel Industries Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE IIIN opened at $31.06 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Insteel Industries by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company's stock.

Insteel Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Insteel Industries this week:

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

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