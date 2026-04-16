Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $30.00. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $31.1450, with a volume of 83,167 shares.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Insteel Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

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Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Insteel Industries's payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Insteel Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Insteel Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insteel Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $63,247.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,506,800. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 166,514 shares of the company's stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 130,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,872 shares of the company's stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,496 shares of the company's stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 15.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

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