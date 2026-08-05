Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.460- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Insulet also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09. Insulet has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.460- EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Insulet reported earnings per share of $1.66, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. The company also posted a 26.87% return on equity and a 10.44% net margin, providing a favorable near-term catalyst for PODD . Insulet quarterly earnings results

Insulet reported earnings per share of $1.66, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. The company also posted a 26.87% return on equity and a 10.44% net margin, providing a favorable near-term catalyst for . Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the outlook: The earnings release follows heightened attention around Insulet’s manufacturing quality and Omnipod safety. Additional details on demand, product corrections, margins and management’s forward guidance will likely determine whether the earnings-driven strength continues.

The earnings release follows heightened attention around Insulet’s manufacturing quality and Omnipod safety. Additional details on demand, product corrections, margins and management’s forward guidance will likely determine whether the earnings-driven strength continues. Negative Sentiment: Securities class action filed: Several law firms publicized a federal class action against Insulet and certain officers. The lawsuit alleges that the company made materially false or misleading statements about manufacturing controls and the safety and reliability of its Omnipod insulin-delivery products. The proposed class generally covers investors who purchased shares between February 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, although some notices cite a narrower starting date. Pomerantz class action announcement

Several law firms publicized a federal class action against Insulet and certain officers. The lawsuit alleges that the company made materially false or misleading statements about manufacturing controls and the safety and reliability of its Omnipod insulin-delivery products. The proposed class generally covers investors who purchased shares between February 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, although some notices cite a narrower starting date. Negative Sentiment: Quality-control allegations create ongoing uncertainty: Legal notices link the lawsuit to two Omnipod medical-device corrections and allege that broader manufacturing defects were not adequately disclosed. These claims could increase litigation costs, regulatory scrutiny and reputational risk, potentially weighing on Insulet’s valuation despite the earnings beat. Insulet safety issues and class action report

Legal notices link the lawsuit to two Omnipod medical-device corrections and allege that broader manufacturing defects were not adequately disclosed. These claims could increase litigation costs, regulatory scrutiny and reputational risk, potentially weighing on Insulet’s valuation despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Lead-plaintiff deadline: Investors have until August 31, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline itself does not establish wrongdoing, but repeated law-firm notices keep the litigation in focus and may contribute to volatility in PODD. Insulet investor deadline reminder

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 135 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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