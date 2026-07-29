Insulet (PODD) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $787.4170 million for the quarter. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Insulet Stock Up 1.5%

PODD opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.20.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 135 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are promoting a securities-fraud class action against Insulet and certain senior executives. The lawsuits allege that the company misrepresented the safety of its Omnipod products and failed to disclose manufacturing deficiencies. These are allegations, not established findings. PODD Class Reminder article

Multiple law firms are promoting a securities-fraud class action against Insulet and certain senior executives. The lawsuits allege that the company misrepresented the safety of its Omnipod products and failed to disclose manufacturing deficiencies. These are allegations, not established findings. Negative Sentiment: The litigation follows a stock decline of more than 6% reportedly triggered by disclosures involving the safety of Insulet’s Omnipod products. If the claims gain traction, potential costs could include legal expenses, settlements, damages, regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm. PODD Shareholder Alert article

The litigation follows a stock decline of more than 6% reportedly triggered by disclosures involving the safety of Insulet’s Omnipod products. If the claims gain traction, potential costs could include legal expenses, settlements, damages, regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm. Negative Sentiment: One shareholder alert highlights an alleged $3.7 million sale of Insulet stock by executive Eric Benjamin before two medical-device corrections. Plaintiffs may use the timing to support claims of inadequate disclosure, although the allegations have not been proven. Executive accountability shareholder alert

One shareholder alert highlights an alleged $3.7 million sale of Insulet stock by executive Eric Benjamin before two medical-device corrections. Plaintiffs may use the timing to support claims of inadequate disclosure, although the allegations have not been proven. Neutral Sentiment: The federal class action is pending in the District of Massachusetts, with proposed class periods generally covering purchases from February 21 or May 21, 2025 through May 26, 2026. Investors have until August 31, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline is procedural and does not determine Insulet’s liability. Pomerantz class action article

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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