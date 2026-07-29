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Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$345.00 Price Target at TD

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Intact Financial logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD lowered its price target for Intact Financial from C$347 to C$345 while maintaining a “buy” rating, implying roughly 19.75% upside from the reported share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: eight analysts rate the stock a Buy and two rate it a Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average price target of C$329.91.
  • Intact Financial shares fell 5.5% to C$288.09 during Wednesday trading, despite reporting quarterly EPS of C$4.33 and revenue of C$5.94 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD from C$347.00 to C$345.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$310.00 to C$305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$343.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$288.00 to C$314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$289.00 to C$299.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$372.00 to C$379.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$329.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$16.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$288.09. The stock had a trading volume of 449,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,991. The firm has a market cap of C$50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$242.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$310.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$285.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$267.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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