Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$308.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$299.00 to C$308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the company's previous close.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$325.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$343.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. TD reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$347.00 to C$345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$372.00 to C$379.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$314.00 to C$311.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$331.09.

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Intact Financial Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$278.94. 280,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$285.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$242.87 and a 1 year high of C$305.52. The firm has a market cap of C$49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of C$5.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intact Financial this week:

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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