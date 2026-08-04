Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Earnings Results

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Intapp updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance to 1.580-1.620 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Intapp's conference call:

Cloud and subscription growth remained strong: Q4 cloud ARR increased 29% year over year to $495.7 million, while subscription revenue rose 27% and cloud net revenue retention held at 123%. Cloud migrations reached a quarterly record, with more than 30 signed in Q4.

Q4 cloud ARR increased 29% year over year to $495.7 million, while subscription revenue rose 27% and cloud net revenue retention held at 123%. Cloud migrations reached a quarterly record, with more than 30 signed in Q4. Celeste and Firm AI gained early traction: AI represented more than 20% of net new bookings in Q4, and bookings doubled sequentially during the quarter despite Celeste being in limited availability. Management said the product is attracting senior firm leaders, winning competitive evaluations, and became generally available on July 15.

AI represented more than 20% of net new bookings in Q4, and bookings doubled sequentially during the quarter despite Celeste being in limited availability. Management said the product is attracting senior firm leaders, winning competitive evaluations, and became generally available on July 15. Profitability and cash flow improved materially: Q4 non-GAAP operating income rose to $34.3 million from $21.3 million, while full-year free cash flow reached $144.7 million, or 25% of revenue. The company also repurchased 8.4 million shares during the year and has approximately $75 million remaining under its authorization.

Q4 non-GAAP operating income rose to $34.3 million from $21.3 million, while full-year free cash flow reached $144.7 million, or 25% of revenue. The company also repurchased 8.4 million shares during the year and has approximately $75 million remaining under its authorization. On-premise revenue continues to decline as customers migrate: Q4 license revenue fell 25% year over year as clients shortened on-premise contracts ahead of cloud moves, creating near-term pressure on license revenue and total remaining performance obligations. Management views the trend as strengthening the longer-term subscription and Celeste opportunity.

Q4 license revenue fell 25% year over year as clients shortened on-premise contracts ahead of cloud moves, creating near-term pressure on license revenue and total remaining performance obligations. Management views the trend as strengthening the longer-term subscription and Celeste opportunity. Fiscal 2027 guidance calls for continued growth and leverage: The company expects subscription revenue of $528.7 million to $532.7 million, total revenue of $656.5 million to $660.5 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 to $1.62. Management attributed its confidence to cloud growth, expanding Celeste monetization, and operating leverage.

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Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 1,187,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,090. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. Intapp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $47.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.57.

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Insider Activity at Intapp

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 913.5% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intapp by 208.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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