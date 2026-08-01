Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Intapp alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $47.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.32 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The company's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 60.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,737 shares of the company's stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the company's stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intapp by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intapp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intapp wasn't on the list.

While Intapp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here