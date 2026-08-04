Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.3 million-$160.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.4 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.580-1.620 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Intapp has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $47.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. Intapp has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,472.64. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Intapp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,939 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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