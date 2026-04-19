Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.57.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,392 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $45,349,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,160.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,094,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,302,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the company's stock worth $55,536,000 after buying an additional 617,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Further Reading

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