Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $656.5 million-$660.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.4 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,090. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. Intapp has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $47.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. Intapp has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intapp by 208.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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