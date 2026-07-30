Integer (ITGR) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $450.67 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Integer alerts: Sign Up

Integer Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Integer by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Integer by 2,489.5% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Integer by 861.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Integer by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Integer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Integer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITGR

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integer wasn't on the list.

While Integer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here