Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Cut to Hold at Freedom Capital

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Integer from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Integer from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.86.

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Integer Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Integer has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integer by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Integer by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Integer by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Integer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Positive Sentiment: KKR agreed to acquire Integer in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.7 billion . Stockholders would receive $127 per share , representing a 51.8% premium to the price before Integer announced its strategic review and a 28.8% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price. The deal is expected to close by year-end 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Integer to Be Acquired by KKR

KKR agreed to acquire Integer in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately . Stockholders would receive , representing a 51.8% premium to the price before Integer announced its strategic review and a 28.8% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price. The deal is expected to close by year-end 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Positive Sentiment: KKR’s backing is expected to give Integer additional capital and flexibility to invest in manufacturing capacity, technology, innovation and talent. The private-equity firm also plans an employee ownership program, potentially supporting retention and productivity. Integer Holdings KKR Deal

KKR’s backing is expected to give Integer additional capital and flexibility to invest in manufacturing capacity, technology, innovation and talent. The private-equity firm also plans an employee ownership program, potentially supporting retention and productivity. Positive Sentiment: Integer’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations: adjusted earnings were $1.60 per share versus the $1.38 consensus estimate, while revenue of $464.1 million topped the $450.7 million estimate. Earnings also improved from $1.55 per share a year earlier. Integer Second Quarter 2026 Results

Integer’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations: adjusted earnings were versus the $1.38 consensus estimate, while revenue of topped the $450.7 million estimate. Earnings also improved from $1.55 per share a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $84 to $127 but maintained an “equal weight” rating, leaving little implied upside beyond the proposed transaction price. Wells Fargo Price Target Update

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $84 to $127 but maintained an “equal weight” rating, leaving little implied upside beyond the proposed transaction price. Negative Sentiment: Truist downgraded Integer from “strong buy” to “hold,” reflecting the stock’s proximity to the $127 offer and limited potential upside if the deal closes. Truist Downgrade

Truist downgraded Integer from “strong buy” to “hold,” reflecting the stock’s proximity to the $127 offer and limited potential upside if the deal closes. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 2.6% year over year, and Integer withdrew its financial outlook and canceled its planned earnings call because of the pending acquisition. Several law firms are also investigating whether shareholders are receiving a fair price, creating potential deal-related uncertainty. Shareholder Investigation

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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