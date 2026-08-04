Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integer from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Integer from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.71.

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Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 48.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Integer by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Integer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Positive Sentiment: KKR will pay Integer shareholders $127 per share , representing premiums of approximately 51.8% to the April 29 closing price and 28.8% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price. The cash offer provides investors with a defined exit value and is the primary reason for the stock’s rise. Integer to Be Acquired by KKR

KKR will pay Integer shareholders , representing premiums of approximately 51.8% to the April 29 closing price and 28.8% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price. The cash offer provides investors with a defined exit value and is the primary reason for the stock’s rise. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results also exceeded expectations: adjusted earnings were $1.60 per share versus the $1.38 consensus estimate, while revenue of $464.1 million topped the $450.7 million forecast. Earnings rose from $1.55 per share a year earlier. Integer Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter results also exceeded expectations: adjusted earnings were versus the $1.38 consensus estimate, while revenue of $464.1 million topped the $450.7 million forecast. Earnings rose from $1.55 per share a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Integer’s board unanimously approved the deal, and there is no financing contingency. If completed, Integer will become private and its shares will no longer trade on the NYSE. KKR said it intends to invest in capacity, technology, innovation and employee ownership.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Integer’s board unanimously approved the deal, and there is no financing contingency. If completed, Integer will become private and its shares will no longer trade on the NYSE. KKR said it intends to invest in capacity, technology, innovation and employee ownership. Negative Sentiment: Integer withdrew its previously issued financial outlook and canceled its scheduled earnings call because of the pending acquisition. Revenue nevertheless declined 2.6% year over year, highlighting softer underlying growth despite the earnings beat. Integer Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Integer withdrew its previously issued financial outlook and canceled its scheduled earnings call because of the pending acquisition. Revenue nevertheless declined 2.6% year over year, highlighting softer underlying growth despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into whether Integer’s directors obtained a fair price and complied with fiduciary duties in the KKR transaction. These announcements are common in takeovers but could create litigation, delay or deal-completion risks. Ademi Integer Shareholder Alert

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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