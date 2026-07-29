Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $418.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Integra LifeSciences' conference call:

Second-quarter execution improved: Revenue reached $419 million, up 0.7% organically, while adjusted EPS rose 24% year over year to $0.56 and exceeded the company’s guidance range. Gross margin expanded 60 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 160 basis points, supported by manufacturing efficiencies, lower remediation spending, and cost initiatives.

Revenue reached $419 million, up 0.7% organically, while adjusted EPS rose 24% year over year to $0.56 and exceeded the company’s guidance range. Gross margin expanded 60 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 160 basis points, supported by manufacturing efficiencies, lower remediation spending, and cost initiatives. Integra reaffirmed its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook of 0.8%-3.3% and adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50, but lowered reported revenue expectations to $1.654-$1.695 billion because of foreign-ex exchange impacts. Potentially higher second-half interest expense from a planned refinancing is expected to be offset by tariff benefits and additional cost savings.

Integra reaffirmed its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook of 0.8%-3.3% and adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50, but lowered reported revenue expectations to $1.654-$1.695 billion because of foreign-ex exchange impacts. Potentially higher second-half interest expense from a planned refinancing is expected to be offset by tariff benefits and additional cost savings. Supply and product-relaunch milestones advanced: Manufacturing restarted at the Braintree facility, with inventory being built for a phased fourth-quarter SurgiMend relaunch. PriMatrix revenue has recovered to slightly above 50% of pre-recall levels, while DuraSorb continues to deliver double-digit growth.

Manufacturing restarted at the Braintree facility, with inventory being built for a phased fourth-quarter SurgiMend relaunch. PriMatrix revenue has recovered to slightly above 50% of pre-recall levels, while DuraSorb continues to deliver double-digit growth. The company expects longer-term growth from potential PMA approvals for SurgiMend and DuraSorb in implant-based breast reconstruction, with SurgiMend targeted for earlier 2027 and DuraSorb later in 2027, subject to FDA inspections and approval.

The company expects longer-term growth from potential PMA approvals for SurgiMend and DuraSorb in implant-based breast reconstruction, with SurgiMend targeted for earlier 2027 and DuraSorb later in 2027, subject to FDA inspections and approval. Tissue Reconstruction revenue declined 2% organically in the quarter, with Integra Skin facing a difficult comparison and MicroMatrix pressured by new competitors. ENT revenue also fell by low single digits as sinus-balloon reimbursement pressure outweighed growth in MicroFrance instruments.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 979,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,781 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Integra LifeSciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Integra LifeSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Integra reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share , exceeding the $0.48 analyst consensus and increasing from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue of $418.76 million was also slightly above the $417.54 million consensus. Integra LifeSciences Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Integra reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $0.48 analyst consensus and increasing from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue of was also slightly above the $417.54 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for EPS of $0.53-$0.61 and revenue of $410 million-$425 million , with the respective midpoints slightly above current analyst estimates of $0.56 per share and $417.3 million. Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third-quarter guidance calls for EPS of and revenue of , with the respective midpoints slightly above current analyst estimates of $0.56 per share and $417.3 million. Neutral Sentiment: Integra maintained a generally in-line full-year outlook, projecting 2026 EPS of $2.40-$2.50 versus the $2.45 consensus and revenue of approximately $1.7 billion . The guidance does not provide a clear upward revision to estimates. Integra Q2 Earnings Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Integra maintained a generally in-line full-year outlook, projecting 2026 EPS of versus the $2.45 consensus and revenue of approximately . The guidance does not provide a clear upward revision to estimates. Negative Sentiment: The company continues to report a negative net margin, which may temper enthusiasm despite the quarterly earnings beat. The market’s lower reaction indicates investors may have been looking for stronger full-year guidance or more evidence of sustained profitability. Integra LifeSciences Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $18.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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