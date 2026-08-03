Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Up 8.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $18.0450. Approximately 61,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 907,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.86.

View Our Latest Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $418.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,441 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,511 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $36,515,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 244,335 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company's stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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