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IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given "Hold" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
IntegraFin logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies restated a "Hold" rating on IntegraFin and set a GBX 360 price target, implying about a 2.86% upside from the prior close.
  • Shares were trading around GBX 350 (up ~2.5%), valuing the company at £1.16bn with a P/E of 22.58 and a 12‑month range of GBX 281.50–397.69.
  • Insiders have been buying recently (e.g., Euan Marshall 4,000 shares at GBX 339; Alexander Scott 413 shares at GBX 356); insiders acquired 4,692 shares (~$1.59M) in the last three months and now own 14.50% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IntegraFin.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 360 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock's previous close.

IntegraFin Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 350 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 318.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at IntegraFin

In related news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 per share, with a total value of £13,560. Also, insider Alexander Scott bought 413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.28. Insiders have acquired 4,692 shares of company stock worth $1,593,030 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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