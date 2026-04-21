IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given "Hold" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

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IntegraFin Trading Up 2.5%

's stock had its "hold" rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 360 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock's previous close.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 350 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 318.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at IntegraFin

In related news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 per share, with a total value of £13,560. Also, insider Alexander Scott bought 413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.28. Insiders have acquired 4,692 shares of company stock worth $1,593,030 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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