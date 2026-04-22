IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £150.04 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall acquired 44 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 341 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Euan Marshall acquired 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 per share, for a total transaction of £152.

On Monday, February 23rd, Euan Marshall acquired 47 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 per share, for a total transaction of £149.46.

On Thursday, February 12th, Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £13,560.

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IntegraFin Stock Down 1.6%

IHP stock traded down GBX 5.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 342.30. 1,079,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,165. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 397.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 341.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 419.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IHP

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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