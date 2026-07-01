Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 9% - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.68 and last traded at $127.02. 111,021,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 122,071,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.63.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 9.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here