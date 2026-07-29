Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - What's Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.79 and last traded at $81.88. Approximately 146,953,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 121,195,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel reported a substantial second-quarter beat, with revenue of $16.13 billion versus the $14.43 billion consensus estimate and EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected. Data-center revenue reportedly surged 59%, supporting the company’s AI and server growth outlook. Intel's Data Center Revenue Soared 59% in the Second Quarter

Intel reported a substantial second-quarter beat, with revenue of $16.13 billion versus the $14.43 billion consensus estimate and EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected. Data-center revenue reportedly surged 59%, supporting the company’s AI and server growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target, citing improving server demand and the longer-term potential of Intel’s foundry business. Northland Securities also raised multiple 2026-27 EPS estimates, including its FY2026 forecast to $1.08 from $0.58 and FY2027 forecast to $1.32 from $0.74, although it retained a Market Perform rating. Intel Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target, citing improving server demand and the longer-term potential of Intel’s foundry business. Northland Securities also raised multiple 2026-27 EPS estimates, including its FY2026 forecast to $1.08 from $0.58 and FY2027 forecast to $1.32 from $0.74, although it retained a Market Perform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s planned capital expenditures above $20 billion in 2026, with potentially higher spending in 2027, are intended to expand foundry capacity and capture AI-related demand. However, investors are concerned that the investment will pressure near-term cash flow and returns unless execution improves. Intel’s Capex Plans Offer a Quiet Positive for the Foundry Business

Intel’s planned capital expenditures above $20 billion in 2026, with potentially higher spending in 2027, are intended to expand foundry capacity and capture AI-related demand. However, investors are concerned that the investment will pressure near-term cash flow and returns unless execution improves. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling is weighing on INTC. Investors are reassessing elevated AI valuations, competition from China and whether the recent sector rally can continue, creating profit-taking pressure after Intel’s significant year-to-date advance. Oil Surge and Nasdaq 100 Sell-Off

Broader semiconductor selling is weighing on INTC. Investors are reassessing elevated AI valuations, competition from China and whether the recent sector rally can continue, creating profit-taking pressure after Intel’s significant year-to-date advance. Negative Sentiment: Commentary also argues Intel may have missed an opportunity to secure additional memory capacity before RAM prices surged. That perceived strategic misstep reinforces concerns about supply-chain planning and the company’s ability to capitalize fully on favorable industry conditions. Intel Could Have Helped Beat RAM Price Surges

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

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Intel Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $413.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 271.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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