Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 9.7% - Time to Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.30 and last traded at $110.39. Approximately 137,890,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 121,861,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.20.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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