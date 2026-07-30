Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 11.3% - What's Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.10 and last traded at $91.13. 136,107,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 121,429,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and revenue growth: Intel reported second-quarter EPS of $0.42 versus the $0.21 consensus, while revenue reached $16.13 billion, up 25.2% year over year and well above expectations. Coverage highlighted the company’s best revenue growth in roughly 15 years and a partnership with Synopsys to use AI-assisted electronic-design automation for Intel’s 14A process. Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years

Intel reported second-quarter EPS of $0.42 versus the $0.21 consensus, while revenue reached $16.13 billion, up 25.2% year over year and well above expectations. Coverage highlighted the company’s best revenue growth in roughly 15 years and a partnership with Synopsys to use AI-assisted electronic-design automation for Intel’s 14A process. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center optimism: Analysts pointed to improving data-center demand and Intel’s potential role in addressing an AI-related CPU bottleneck. Reports also cited stronger-than-expected Microsoft cloud results as evidence that infrastructure spending remains healthy, lifting Intel and other chip stocks. Why Wells Fargo Thinks Intel’s AI Business Is Getting Even Stronger

Analysts pointed to improving data-center demand and Intel’s potential role in addressing an AI-related CPU bottleneck. Reports also cited stronger-than-expected Microsoft cloud results as evidence that infrastructure spending remains healthy, lifting Intel and other chip stocks. Positive Sentiment: More constructive analyst views: Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating and $160 price target, citing an improving server and foundry outlook. Northland Securities also raised multiple 2026–2027 EPS estimates, including its FY2027 forecast from $0.74 to $1.32, although it retained a Market Perform rating. Intel Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating and $160 price target, citing an improving server and foundry outlook. Northland Securities also raised multiple 2026–2027 EPS estimates, including its FY2027 forecast from $0.74 to $1.32, although it retained a Market Perform rating. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC competition remains a key issue: TSMC reportedly is developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, potentially challenging one of Intel’s differentiated AI advantages. Investors appeared to view the threat as longer term while prioritizing Intel’s current execution and industry-wide rebound. TSMC Developing EMIB-Like Chips

TSMC reportedly is developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, potentially challenging one of Intel’s differentiated AI advantages. Investors appeared to view the threat as longer term while prioritizing Intel’s current execution and industry-wide rebound. Negative Sentiment: Execution and governance risks persist: Intel’s restructuring includes data-center layoffs, and reports said the company granted a startup access to Atom chip technology through a relationship linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Recent insider activity also showed sales without purchases, factors that may limit enthusiasm if operational improvements fail to translate into sustained profitability. Intel Providing Chip Technology to Startup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 11.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $459.66 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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