Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 3.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.50 and last traded at $128.32. Approximately 97,704,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 122,313,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.87.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment improved after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 price target , while Zacks also upgraded Intel to strong-buy . That coverage, along with other recent analyst target hikes, helps reinforce the turnaround narrative. Article link

Wall Street sentiment improved after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a rating and a , while Zacks also upgraded Intel to . That coverage, along with other recent analyst target hikes, helps reinforce the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Intel’s improving AI and foundry story, with articles highlighting Big Tech’s diversification away from Taiwan and Intel’s role as a Western chip alternative. Those themes could support longer-term demand for Intel’s manufacturing services. Article link

Investors are also focusing on Intel’s improving AI and foundry story, with articles highlighting Big Tech’s diversification away from Taiwan and Intel’s role as a Western chip alternative. Those themes could support longer-term demand for Intel’s manufacturing services. Positive Sentiment: Recent AI-chip enthusiasm has also spilled over from Micron’s strong results, which lifted sentiment across semiconductors and helped Intel trade higher earlier in the week. Article link

Recent AI-chip enthusiasm has also spilled over from Micron’s strong results, which lifted sentiment across semiconductors and helped Intel trade higher earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Intel is being heavily searched by investors, and multiple articles are debating whether the stock’s big run leaves room for more upside or suggests profits should be taken. That reflects strong interest, but not a clear new catalyst. Article link

Intel is being heavily searched by investors, and multiple articles are debating whether the stock’s big run leaves room for more upside or suggests profits should be taken. That reflects strong interest, but not a clear new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The broader chip sector has also faced renewed selling pressure, with ON Semiconductor’s sharp drop and a general semiconductor pullback weighing on sentiment. That can cap gains in Intel even when company-specific news is positive. Article link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here