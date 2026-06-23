Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 6.1% - Here's Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.30 and last traded at $132.28. 131,046,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 122,483,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.94.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in Intel’s improving fundamentals and upside from AI demand. Benzinga report on Intel price target hike

Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in Intel’s improving fundamentals and upside from AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s 18A-P chip process advanced to risk production, reinforcing investor optimism that its foundry and advanced packaging strategy is gaining traction. Article on 18A-P risk production

Intel’s 18A-P chip process advanced to risk production, reinforcing investor optimism that its foundry and advanced packaging strategy is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Articles citing possible Apple collaboration, NVIDIA backing, and growing foundry momentum are boosting the case that Intel could become a key domestic AI-chip manufacturing partner. MarketBeat foundry and packaging article

Articles citing possible Apple collaboration, NVIDIA backing, and growing foundry momentum are boosting the case that Intel could become a key domestic AI-chip manufacturing partner. Neutral Sentiment: Intel is also getting supportive commentary from market pundits and “buy-the-dip” articles, but these are more sentiment-driven than fundamental catalysts.

Intel is also getting supportive commentary from market pundits and “buy-the-dip” articles, but these are more sentiment-driven than fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Intel is being dragged lower in a sector-wide selloff as investors cool on AI valuations and reduce exposure to semiconductor stocks. Yahoo Finance tech selloff article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a PE ratio of -213.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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