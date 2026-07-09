Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.4565.

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NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 4,677 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $84,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,813,148. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $44,315.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,347.08. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,486,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,746,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,435,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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