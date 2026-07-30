Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.80) per share and revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 4,677 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $84,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,148. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $44,315.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,347.08. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,391 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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