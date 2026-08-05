Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $475.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.31 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.24%.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 8,556,512 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,534. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 15,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,312 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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