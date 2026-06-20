Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.2222.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $820,589,000 after buying an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,110,000 after buying an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $533,026,000 after buying an additional 2,534,772 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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