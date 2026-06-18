Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.75 and last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 5278742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,637,234,000 after buying an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,211,377,000 after buying an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $820,589,000 after buying an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after buying an additional 1,630,620 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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