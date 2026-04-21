Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Intercede Group Price Performance

Intercede Group plc ( LON:IGP Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.82 and traded as low as GBX 87.16. Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 88.90, with a volume of 68,941 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.82. The company has a market cap of £57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

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