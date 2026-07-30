Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.Intercontinental Exchange's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Intercontinental Exchange's conference call:

Record second-quarter performance: Net revenue rose 5% to $2.7 billion, adjusted EPS reached $1.90, and recurring revenue increased 8% to a record $1.4 billion. ICE also returned a record $945 million to shareholders during the quarter.

Net revenue rose 5% to $2.7 billion, adjusted EPS reached $1.90, and recurring revenue increased 8% to a record $1.4 billion. ICE also returned a record $945 million to shareholders during the quarter. Strong outlook across core businesses: ICE raised full-year recurring revenue growth guidance for Fixed Income and Data Services to 7%-8% and expects Exchange recurring revenue growth in the high-single-digit range for 2026. Rates activity remained particularly robust, with total futures and options open interest up 20% year over year.

ICE raised full-year recurring revenue growth guidance for Fixed Income and Data Services to 7%-8% and expects Exchange recurring revenue growth in the high-single-digit range for 2026. Rates activity remained particularly robust, with total futures and options open interest up 20% year over year. MarketAxess acquisition expands ICE’s fixed-income strategy: ICE agreed to acquire MarketAxess for $167 per share, or approximately $5.7 billion in enterprise value, expecting first-year adjusted EPS accretion and about $100 million in annual expense synergies by year three. Management sees additional upside from combining institutional and retail liquidity, data, clearing, execution, and private-credit capabilities.

ICE agreed to acquire MarketAxess for $167 per share, or approximately $5.7 billion in enterprise value, expecting first-year adjusted EPS accretion and about $100 million in annual expense synergies by year three. Management sees additional upside from combining institutional and retail liquidity, data, clearing, execution, and private-credit capabilities. Transaction increases leverage and execution risk: The all-cash deal is expected to temporarily lift pro forma gross leverage to roughly 3.4x EBITDA, with closing targeted for the first half of 2027 subject to regulatory approval. MarketAxess has experienced market-share and pricing pressure, and ICE acknowledged that accelerating revenue growth will require time and investment.

The all-cash deal is expected to temporarily lift pro forma gross leverage to roughly 3.4x EBITDA, with closing targeted for the first half of 2027 subject to regulatory approval. MarketAxess has experienced market-share and pricing pressure, and ICE acknowledged that accelerating revenue growth will require time and investment. AI is being positioned as a growth and retention driver: ICE is embedding governed, auditable AI tools across mortgage origination and servicing and launched ICE Compass for fixed-income pre-trade analytics. Management said these capabilities are already supporting client engagement, new-product monetization, and deeper use of ICE’s data and workflow networks.

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Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $156.25. 7,991,645 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results: ICE reported adjusted EPS of $1.90, above the $1.84 consensus and up from $1.81 a year earlier. Net revenue rose 5% year over year to $2.7 billion, while GAAP EPS increased 14% to $1.69. Growth in recurring data revenue and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related revenue. Intercontinental Exchange Reports Second Quarter 2026

ICE reported adjusted EPS of $1.90, above the $1.84 consensus and up from $1.81 a year earlier. Net revenue rose 5% year over year to $2.7 billion, while GAAP EPS increased 14% to $1.69. Growth in recurring data revenue and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related revenue. Positive Sentiment: MarketAxess acquisition expands fixed-income platform: ICE agreed to acquire electronic bond-trading operator MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq: MKTX in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.7 billion to $6 billion. The offer represents roughly a 33% premium to MarketAxess’ prior closing price and is expected to close in the first half of 2027. ICE expects the combination to strengthen its fixed-income trading, data and workflow capabilities. ICE to Acquire MarketAxess

ICE agreed to acquire electronic bond-trading operator MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.7 billion to $6 billion. The offer represents roughly a 33% premium to MarketAxess’ prior closing price and is expected to close in the first half of 2027. ICE expects the combination to strengthen its fixed-income trading, data and workflow capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive: ICE returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to $0.52 per share. The board also authorized up to $4 billion in additional share repurchases. ICE Approves Third-Quarter Dividend

ICE returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to $0.52 per share. The board also authorized up to $4 billion in additional share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: MarketAxess delivered mixed standalone results: MKTX posted second-quarter revenue of $218.4 million, roughly flat year over year, with EPS of $1.93 versus $1.91. Growth in services, block trading and portfolio trading was offset by lower commission revenue and a slightly reduced operating margin. Its earnings call, guidance and monthly volume disclosures were suspended following the merger announcement. MarketAxess Second-Quarter Results

MKTX posted second-quarter revenue of $218.4 million, roughly flat year over year, with EPS of $1.93 versus $1.91. Growth in services, block trading and portfolio trading was offset by lower commission revenue and a slightly reduced operating margin. Its earnings call, guidance and monthly volume disclosures were suspended following the merger announcement. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition costs create near-term uncertainty: The all-cash transaction is sizable and prompted some initial concern about financing, integration execution and whether ICE can generate sufficient synergies from the premium-priced deal. Those risks explain why the stock’s reaction was more muted than MarketAxess’ sharp rally.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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