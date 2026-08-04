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Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Intercontinental Hotels Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IHG is expected to report H1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11. Analysts anticipate earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of approximately $2.70 billion.
  • Shares recently fell 0.3% to $157.54, while trading below their 50-day moving average of $163.62 but above their 200-day average of $148.62.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50, despite one recent downgrade to “strong sell.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its H1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $2.7027 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 3:30 AM ET.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 169,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,737. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.62. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $175.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Hotels Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1,453.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IHG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Hotels Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG's business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG's brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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