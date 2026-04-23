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InterDigital (IDCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
InterDigital logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • InterDigital is set to report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on April 30 at 10:00 AM ET, with analysts expecting $2.54 EPS and $196.9M in revenue and the company guiding to an EPS range of 2.390–2.680.
  • In the prior quarter the company beat estimates (reported $2.12 EPS vs. $1.65 expected) and showed strong profitability (ROE ~41%, net margin ~48.8%) despite revenue being down ~37% year‑over‑year; analysts forecast about $8 EPS for the current and next fiscal years with a consensus price target of ~$416.67.
  • InterDigital recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.70 (annualized $2.80, ~0.7% yield), while insiders sold roughly 24,955 shares (~$8.6M) over the last 90 days and institutional investors own about 99.8% of the stock.
  • Interested in InterDigital? Here are five stocks we like better.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The business had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $376.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $190.01 and a 12-month high of $412.60.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on InterDigital

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total value of $1,951,959.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,151,086.74. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,955 shares of company stock worth $8,624,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in InterDigital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $707,477,000 after buying an additional 854,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $143,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $54,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 73,481 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Further Reading

Earnings History for InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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