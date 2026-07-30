InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.72 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $3.72, FiscalAI reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.52 earnings per share. InterDigital updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.850-12.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.940-2.130 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from InterDigital's conference call:

InterDigital significantly exceeded Q2 expectations , reporting $260.2 million in revenue, $184.1 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $4.62 in non-GAAP EPS, all above the high end of guidance.

, reporting $260.2 million in revenue, $184.1 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $4.62 in non-GAAP EPS, all above the high end of guidance. Management raised 2026 guidance to $775 million–$845 million in revenue, $469 million–$529 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $10.85–$12.81 in non-GAAP EPS, while ARR reached a record $625.7 million, up 13% year over year.

The company reached an agreement with Amazon to enter into a patent license covering devices and services including Prime Video, resolving pending litigation; final economic terms will be determined through 18–24 months of binding arbitration.

InterDigital won two Unified Patent Court injunctions against Disney covering HEVC video-encoding patents across 11 European countries, strengthening its negotiating position in seeking a long-term license agreement.

Q3 revenue from existing contracts is expected to be $154 million–$158 million, with any new deals or enforcement outcomes additive, while elevated intellectual-property enforcement costs are expected to continue despite the Amazon agreement.

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InterDigital Trading Up 16.2%

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $42.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.33. 664,902 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $247.66 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.04.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is 26.37%.

InterDigital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large earnings beat: InterDigital reported adjusted earnings of $4.62 per share, well above the roughly $0.90–$1.60 analyst estimates cited in the reports. The result was supported by a new Streaming and Cloud Services agreement and licensing-related catch-up revenue. InterDigital Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

InterDigital reported adjusted earnings of $4.62 per share, well above the roughly $0.90–$1.60 analyst estimates cited in the reports. The result was supported by a new Streaming and Cloud Services agreement and licensing-related catch-up revenue. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: Management increased full-year revenue guidance to $775 million–$845 million, above the prior outlook and the approximately $700.9 million consensus cited in the reports. Full-year EPS guidance of $10.85–$12.81 also exceeds the reported consensus estimate of $9.17. InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Management increased full-year revenue guidance to $775 million–$845 million, above the prior outlook and the approximately $700.9 million consensus cited in the reports. Full-year EPS guidance of $10.85–$12.81 also exceeds the reported consensus estimate of $9.17. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue reached a record: Annualized recurring revenue rose 13% year over year to approximately $626 million, strengthening the investment case for more predictable licensing and services revenue. Streaming and Cloud Services contributed materially to the quarter.

Annualized recurring revenue rose 13% year over year to approximately $626 million, strengthening the investment case for more predictable licensing and services revenue. Streaming and Cloud Services contributed materially to the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio monetization remains active: InterDigital reached an agreement with Amazon covering services and devices, including Prime Video, with final terms to be determined through binding arbitration. The agreement reinforces the potential value of InterDigital’s intellectual property portfolio.

InterDigital reached an agreement with Amazon covering services and devices, including Prime Video, with final terms to be determined through binding arbitration. The agreement reinforces the potential value of InterDigital’s intellectual property portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue declined year over year: Quarterly revenue fell about 13% from the prior-year period, while operating expenses increased. This highlights the uneven timing of licensing payments despite the stronger outlook.

Quarterly revenue fell about 13% from the prior-year period, while operating expenses increased. This highlights the uneven timing of licensing payments despite the stronger outlook. Negative Sentiment: Legal and insider-selling risks: Arbitration over the Amazon agreement could delay or alter the value of future payments. Separately, available trading data shows numerous insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months, a potential sentiment overhang.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 67,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,441,136. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,996.80. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in InterDigital by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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