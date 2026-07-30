InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $261.14, but opened at $307.97. InterDigital shares last traded at $295.6740, with a volume of 92,948 shares trading hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $3.72. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-12.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.130 EPS.

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InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

More InterDigital News

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised substantially: InterDigital now expects 2026 revenue of $775 million to $845 million, above the $700.9 million consensus estimate, and EPS of $10.85 to $12.81 versus the $9.17 consensus. The company said it raised its revenue outlook by $85 million. InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

InterDigital now expects 2026 revenue of $775 million to $845 million, above the $700.9 million consensus estimate, and EPS of $10.85 to $12.81 versus the $9.17 consensus. The company said it raised its revenue outlook by $85 million. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and new business momentum improved: Annualized recurring revenue reached a record $625.7 million, up 13% year over year. Streaming and Cloud Services generated $110 million in second-quarter revenue, helped by the company’s first agreement in the category.

Annualized recurring revenue reached a record $625.7 million, up 13% year over year. Streaming and Cloud Services generated $110 million in second-quarter revenue, helped by the company’s first agreement in the category. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations: Reported EPS of $4.62 topped the $0.90 analyst consensus by $3.72. The company also reached an agreement with Amazon covering services and devices, including Prime Video, although final terms will be determined through binding arbitration. InterDigital Q2 revenue falls to $260.2 million as outlook rises

Reported EPS of $4.62 topped the $0.90 analyst consensus by $3.72. The company also reached an agreement with Amazon covering services and devices, including Prime Video, although final terms will be determined through binding arbitration. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was mixed: Revenue guidance of $154 million to $158 million is broadly in line with the $157.5 million consensus, while EPS guidance of $1.94 to $2.13 brackets the $2.09 consensus. This suggests near-term results may be less compelling than the improved full-year outlook.

Revenue guidance of $154 million to $158 million is broadly in line with the $157.5 million consensus, while EPS guidance of $1.94 to $2.13 brackets the $2.09 consensus. This suggests near-term results may be less compelling than the improved full-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter operating trends weakened: Revenue declined 13.4% year over year to $260.2 million, while operating expenses increased 27% to $120.9 million. EPS also fell from $6.52 in the prior-year quarter, despite the substantial analyst beat.

Revenue declined 13.4% year over year to $260.2 million, while operating expenses increased 27% to $120.9 million. EPS also fell from $6.52 in the prior-year quarter, despite the substantial analyst beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling could weigh on sentiment: Company insiders reported 43 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by senior executives.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on InterDigital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 67,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,441,136. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,553.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 37.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in InterDigital by 12.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 11.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.42.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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